(KRON) — Monday, several events were being held in honor of civil rights movement leader Doctor Martin Luther King Jr.–from festivals to marches–and some with free admission.

Monday morning, the Northern California Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Foundation will host a breakfast with guest speaker Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi. Then at 11 a.m., the group will head to the annual march, which begins at the CalTrain station on 4th Street and King Street in San Francisco.

Glide Memorial Church will be gathering at the CalTrain station at 9 a.m. for the 11 a.m. march.

The CalTrain MLK celebration train will be making its way up the Peninsula offering free rides. It will start at the Diridon Station in San Jose and end at the March in San Francisco.

Also in San Jose, the Day of Service planting begins at 9 a.m. at Watson Park. The Museum of the African Diaspora will be offering free admission to the museum all day.

The 34th Annual MLK Parade and Rally celebration in El Cerrito will start at 9 a.m. caravanning from the El Cerrito-Del Norte BART station to the El Cerrito High School Performing Arts Center.

Lastly, the Yerba Buena Gardens Concert will begin at 2 :30 p.m. at the Blue Shield of California theater.

Notably, federal, state and local government offices will be closed for the holiday and most mass transit will run as reduced of have weekend schedules.