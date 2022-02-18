What took the Van Ness construction project so long?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – After 19 years, San Francisco’s Van Ness Bus Rapid Transit construction project is so close to completion that city officials have announced a date and time for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The War Memorial, near Van Ness and Market streets, will be the site of an official commemoration April 1 at 11 a.m., after which time the project will open, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

The project’s purpose is to introduce a median bus lane to Van Ness Avenue, between Mission and Lombard streets.

San Francisco voters first approved the project in 2003, and it broke ground in 2017. According to a 2021 civil grand jury report, frequent delays were caused because the project’s planning process did not initially take into consideration the fact that water and sewer lines were buried in the center of Van Ness Avenue, and so they would need to be relocated to avoid future disruption of bus service, which also cuts down the middle of the thoroughfare.

Though these issues were known prior to the project breaking ground, it wasn’t until after construction had commenced that detailed maps were made.

Along with design decisions having been “made without adequate knowledge of Van Ness Avenue’s subsurface infrastructure,” there were heated debates about the scope of contract terms. One subcontractor was removed from the project, which led to a “deterioration of the relationship between Walsh [Construction], the general contractor, and the city,” the grand jury report found.

Ultimately, the project went $40 million over budget and will be finished three years behind schedule.

“The delays in completion of the Van Ness BRT Project were caused primarily by avoidable setbacks in replacement of the water and sewer infrastructure,” the grand jury report found.

Meanwhile, businesses in the Van Ness corridor have complained about being hurt financially from the five-year project.