What Vice President Kamala Harris will do in first trip back to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Vice President Kamala Harris is making her first trip back to her hometown in the Bay Area since taking on the second-in-command post.

Harris is expected to land at Oakland International Airport just before 9 a.m. Monday.

She’ll be arriving from Los Angeles, where she spent the Easter holiday weekend.

While in Oakland, Harris will be promoting the American Jobs Plan and tour a facility related to its goal of expanding access to clean drinking water. Governor Gavin Newsom will be joining her.

After that, the vice president will hold a listening session with California leaders and a small business owner in Oakland who received financial and technical assistance.

She will fly back down to L.A. before heading to Chicago on Tuesday for an event on vaccine equity.

Harris was born in Oakland and raised in Berkeley.