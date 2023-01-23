HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — Seven people are dead after a shooting in Half Moon Bay on Monday. Chunli Zhao, a 67-year-old Half Moon Bay resident, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody.

At the moment, there is little known about Zhao. Authorities said they are still determining the motive behind the shooting.

Chunli was arrested in the parking lot of the Half Moon Bay Substation. He was taken into custody without incident and the weapon believed to be used in the shootings was found in his vehicle.

The shootings happened at a mushroom farm and a trucking business on the outskirts of the city. According to the Associated Press, Zhao worked for one of the businesses. San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine described him as a “disgruntled worker.”

At this point, he is believed to have acted alone. A motive for the shooting has not been established. Video taken by KRON4 shows Chunli wearing a vest over a red sweater, blue jeans and a white baseball cap.