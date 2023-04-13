(KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department made an arrest Thursday morning in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee. Records for the San Francisco County Jail confirmed the suspect arrested is Nima Momeni, a fellow tech executive who Lee reportedly knew.

Initial reports named Momeni as the suspect in the killing and jail records confirm a 38-year-old Emeryville resident of the same name was booked on a single count of murder Thursday morning. Inmate record shows Momeni is currently in custody with no bail.

According to a LinkedIn profile, Momeni is the owner of tech consulting firm Expand IT based in Emeryville and has been since 2010. Before that, Momeni worked in IT for several years at various companies. Momeni attended UC Berkeley, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Mission Local first reported Momeni’s arrest, reporting that the two were driving together through Downtown San Francisco before getting into an argument in the car leading up to Momeni stabbing Lee several times.

The San Francisco Police Department has been notably tight-lipped about the case providing little information up to this point including whether or not this was a random or targeted attack. Officials will provide updates on the case Thursday at 12:30 p.m.