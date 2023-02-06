HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — Seven Half Moon Bay farmworkers who lost their lives in a horrific mass shooting were mourned at a candlelight vigil attended by hundreds last week. The seven victims were immigrants from China and Mexico who settled in Half Moon Bay with dreams of a better life.

Some of the victims’ families requested privacy and time to grieve. Other shared memories at the vigil and stories about the farmworkers’ lives before they were tragically cut short on January 23 by a disgruntled co-worker.

San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies hold candles during a candlelight vigil in Half Moon Bay on January 27, 2023 in Half Moon Bay. (Photo by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Jose Romero Perez

Jose Romero Perez, 38, emigrated from Oaxaca, Mexico, to Half Moon Bay, California less than two years ago with hopes of earning enough money to support his wife and children, according to his family.

His cousin wrote, “He wanted to provide a better quality of life for all of them. Jose was a kind, respectful, and hard working person. I witnessed the great heart he had. He painfully lost his life in the massacre.”

Jose Romero Perez’s brother, Pedro Romero Perez, was also shot in the mass shooting and survived.

Jose Romero Perez (KRON4 photo)

A photograph of Jose Romero Perez is displayed at a candlelight vigil held in Oakland, California on January 25, 2023. (Photo by SAMANTHA LAUREY /AFP via Getty Images)

Zhishen Liu and Aixiang Zhang

Zhishen Liu, 73, and Aixiang Zhang, 74, were a married couple from China who lived and worked at Concord Farms. Their daughter lives in San Francisco. The victims’ family asked for privacy as they continue to grieve.

Dyanna Volek embraces Marie Tang during a candlelight vigil held in San Francisco for mass shooting victims on January 26, 2023. (Photo by Justin Sullivan /Getty Images)

Marciano Martinez Jimenez

Marciano Martinez Jimenez, 50, was born in Oaxaca, Mexico, and lived in Half Moon Bay for more than two decades. “He was a good son, brother, uncle and a great friend for everyone that knew him. He took on the father role for all of us,” his brother wrote.

Jimenez’s neighbor, Francisca Sanchez, told KRON4 in Spanish, “He would walk his dog every morning. I am still in a state of shock because I could not believe this would happen. He is gone too young.”

A photograph of Marciano Martinez Jimenez is displayed at a candlelight vigil held in Oakland on January 25, 2023. (Photo by SAMANTHA LAUREY /AFP via Getty Images)

Jimenez worked at Concord Farms and was a supervisor at California Terra Garden, the two farms targeted by the killer. “I don’t understand why all this happened. He was a good person, he was polite, and friendly. He never had any problems with anyone,” his brother, Servando Martinez Jimenez said in Spanish.

Jimenez also volunteered for RotaCare Clinic for several years because he enjoyed giving back to his community.

Marciano Martinez Jimenez (Image courtesy the Jimenez family)

Yetao Bing

Yetao Bing, 43, lived in a trailer at California Terra Garden. Bing survived another shooting involving workplace violence on the farm just months before Bing was killed in the mass shooting. According to court documents, one farmworker fired a gun through a co-worker’s trailer and into a neighboring trailer while Bing was inside.

Mourners hold candles during a vigil on January 27, 2023 in Half Moon Bay. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Jingzhi Lu and Qizhong Cheng

Little is known about Qizhong Cheng, 66, of Half Moon Bay, and Jingzhi Lu, 64. San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said finding victims’ families for death notifications was challenging because their families lived abroad. Investigators are still unsure of where Lu was living before the mass shooting.