SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A scheduled PG&E rate increase has gone into effect this week, if you didn’t already know.

The utility company says the increase will help them reduce the risk of wildfires.

This is the second rate increase this year.

Mark Toney, executive director of The Utility Reform Network, talks with KRON4’s Sanaz Tahernia about this increase and what you can do about it.