What you can do to help Kincade Fire evacuees

(KRON) – Since the Kincade Fire broke out on Wednesday night, about 185,000 people have been forced to evacuate their Sonoma County homes. 

The fire has grown to 66,231 acres and is currently 5-percent contained, according to Cal Fire Officials.

A total of 96 structures have been destroyed, 16 damaged, and nearly 80,000 more threatened. 

The Volunteer Center of Sonoma County has a number of ways that you can help out those who have been impacted by the Kincade Fire.

What Can You Do?

Volunteer

A full list of volunteer opportunities around Sonoma County can be found on the website (CLICK HERE).

You will find a list of organizations, where they are located, and what they need help with.

You can also open your home to offer temporary housing to people in need, through Airbnb.

Donate

Volunteer Center of Sonoma County

The American Red Cross – To make a donation, you can visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text ‘REDCROSS’ to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Center for Disaster Philanthropy

Donate to Food Banks:
San Francisco-Marin Food Bank
Redwood Empire Food Bank

Animal Services in the County of Sonoma

San Francisco Animal Care

Evacuation Shelters

Open for evacuees:

  1. Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building
    1351 Maple Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95404
  2. Sonoma County Fairgrounds 
    1350 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa
  3. Petaluma Community Center 
    320 N McDowell Blvd, Petaluma, CA 94954
  4. Muir Memory Care
    750 N McDowell Blvd, Petaluma, CA 94954
  5. Iglesia Cristiana
    1129 Industrial Ave #104, Petaluma, CA 94952
  6. Napa Valley Expo
    575 3rd St, Napa, CA 94559
  7. CrossWalk Community Church Napa
    2590 1st St Napa, CA 94558
  8. St. Mary’s Cathedral
    1111 Gough St, San Francisco, CA 94109
  9. Calvary Chapel Church
    1955 South McDowell Blvd, Petaluma, CA 94954

Shelters currently at capacity for evacuees:

  1. Petaluma Valley Baptist Church 
    580 Sonoma Mountain Pkwy, Petaluma, CA 94954
  2. Marin County Fairgrounds10 Ave. of the Flags, San Rafael
  3. Petaluma Veterans Building 
    1094 Petaluma Blvd S, Petaluma, CA 94952
  4. Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma
    100 Fairgrounds Dr, Petaluma
  5. New Life Church
    2060 W College Ave, Santa Rosa 95401
  6. Napa Valley College
    2277 Napa Vallejo Hwy, Napa, CA 94558

Open shelters for large animals:

  1. Alameda County Fairgrounds4501 Pleasanton Ave, Pleasanton, CA 94566
  2. Petaluma Fairgrounds 
    100 Fairgrounds Dr, Petaluma

You can also find an open Red Cross shelter across the Bay Area.

