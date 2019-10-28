What you can do to help Kincade Fire evacuees

(KRON) – Since the Kincade Fire broke out on Wednesday night, about 185,000 people have been forced to evacuate their Sonoma County homes.

The fire has grown to 66,231 acres and is currently 5-percent contained, according to Cal Fire Officials.

A total of 96 structures have been destroyed, 16 damaged, and nearly 80,000 more threatened.

The Volunteer Center of Sonoma County has a number of ways that you can help out those who have been impacted by the Kincade Fire.

What Can You Do?

Volunteer

A full list of volunteer opportunities around Sonoma County can be found on the website (CLICK HERE).

You will find a list of organizations, where they are located, and what they need help with.

You can also open your home to offer temporary housing to people in need, through Airbnb.

Donate

Volunteer Center of Sonoma County

The American Red Cross – To make a donation, you can visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text ‘REDCROSS’ to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Center for Disaster Philanthropy

Donate to Food Banks:

– San Francisco-Marin Food Bank

– Redwood Empire Food Bank

Animal Services in the County of Sonoma

San Francisco Animal Care

If you want to help, we need clean towels and toys, unopened cat food, dog food, and treats. Drop off at our shelter 1200 15th St @ Harrison or at the Red Cross shelter 1111 Gough Street. Let's help our neighbors #SanFrancisco! #KincadeFire pic.twitter.com/gbQ154MDML — SF Animal Scare 🙀 (@SFACC) October 28, 2019

Evacuation Shelters

Open for evacuees:

Shelters currently at capacity for evacuees:

Open shelters for large animals:

You can also find an open Red Cross shelter across the Bay Area.