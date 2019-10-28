What you can do to help Kincade Fire evacuees

(KRON) – Since the Kincade Fire broke out on Wednesday night, about 185,000 people have been forced to evacuate their Sonoma County homes.
The fire has grown to 66,231 acres and is currently 5-percent contained, according to Cal Fire Officials.
A total of 96 structures have been destroyed, 16 damaged, and nearly 80,000 more threatened.
The Volunteer Center of Sonoma County has a number of ways that you can help out those who have been impacted by the Kincade Fire.
What Can You Do?
Volunteer
A full list of volunteer opportunities around Sonoma County can be found on the website (CLICK HERE).
You will find a list of organizations, where they are located, and what they need help with.
You can also open your home to offer temporary housing to people in need, through Airbnb.
Donate
Volunteer Center of Sonoma County
The American Red Cross – To make a donation, you can visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text ‘REDCROSS’ to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
Center for Disaster Philanthropy
Donate to Food Banks:
– San Francisco-Marin Food Bank
– Redwood Empire Food Bank
Animal Services in the County of Sonoma
Evacuation Shelters
Open for evacuees:
- Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building
1351 Maple Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95404
- Sonoma County Fairgrounds
1350 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa
- Petaluma Community Center
320 N McDowell Blvd, Petaluma, CA 94954
- Muir Memory Care
750 N McDowell Blvd, Petaluma, CA 94954
- Iglesia Cristiana
1129 Industrial Ave #104, Petaluma, CA 94952
- Napa Valley Expo
575 3rd St, Napa, CA 94559
- CrossWalk Community Church Napa
2590 1st St Napa, CA 94558
- St. Mary’s Cathedral
1111 Gough St, San Francisco, CA 94109
- Calvary Chapel Church
1955 South McDowell Blvd, Petaluma, CA 94954
Shelters currently at capacity for evacuees:
- Petaluma Valley Baptist Church
580 Sonoma Mountain Pkwy, Petaluma, CA 94954
- Marin County Fairgrounds10 Ave. of the Flags, San Rafael
- Petaluma Veterans Building
1094 Petaluma Blvd S, Petaluma, CA 94952
- Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma
100 Fairgrounds Dr, Petaluma
- New Life Church
2060 W College Ave, Santa Rosa 95401
- Napa Valley College
2277 Napa Vallejo Hwy, Napa, CA 94558
Open shelters for large animals:
- Alameda County Fairgrounds4501 Pleasanton Ave, Pleasanton, CA 94566
- Petaluma Fairgrounds
100 Fairgrounds Dr, Petaluma
You can also find an open Red Cross shelter across the Bay Area.