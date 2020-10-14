What you need: Preparing for PG&E power shutoffs

(KRON) – As the Bay Area braces for another round of power shutoffs, KRON4 wants to make sure you’re prepared with an emergency kit.

PG&E confirmed on Wednesday that thousands of customers across the Bay Area are expected to be impacted by shutoffs.

Parts of 24 counties will be targeted starting Wednesday evening. The Bay Area counties that are on the list include Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, and Sonoma.

When preparing for any sort of emergency, PG&E recommends that residents gather enough supplies for a week just in case.

PG&E posted a list of items on their website that they recommend you gathering ahead of time:

Food and Water Drinking water – 1 gallon per person per day Food – Nonperishable and easy to prepare without power Tools and utensils – Non-electric can opener and forks, spoons and knives Baby and pet food – Be prepared for all members of your household

Equipment Flashlights Extra batteries Radio Mobile phone

Health and Personal Supplies Basic First-Aid kit Medication and eyeglasses Blankets and clothing Toiletries Activities for children Cash and credit cards Important documents – Copies of IDs, medical reports, pet vaccinations, and family photos Others: Paper towels, trash bags, a multipurpose tool that includes a knife



Find PG&E’s full emergency checklist HERE.

