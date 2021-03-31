What you need to know about Concord’s new drive-thru vaccination site

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS), the City of Concord and Kaiser Permanente announced the opening of a new drive-thru vaccination site ready to administer thousands of shots.

The site is located at the Six Flags Hurricane Harbor water park in Concord and has the capacity to provide 15,000 shots a week.

Appointments will be available Tuesday through Sunday.

“We want to provide every eligible Contra Costa resident with the opportunity to get a vaccine, and our strong partnerships are making that possible,” said Diane Burgis, chair of the Contra Costa Board of Supervisors. “Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is a healthy choice that saves lives and reduces the spread of the virus, which is what will ultimately help our community to fully reopen.”

Doses provided by CCHS at the site will come from Contra Costa’s weekly allotment from California, with actual number of doses dependent on supply.

Kaiser, who is provided their own supply of vaccines by the state, will have capacity for 2,000 shots a day to distribute to their members.

The U.S. National Guard is also providing staff to help administer the vaccine.

Appointments will be required to get a vaccine, either through CCHS at cchealth.org/coronavirus or 1-833-VAX-COCO (1-833-829-2626), or through Kaiser Permanente (for Kaiser Permanente members) at kp.org/covidvaccine.