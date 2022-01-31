What you need to know about San Francisco’s updated COVID-19 guidelines

Vaccination of patients in hospital against covid-19 pandemic. Hands of african american doctor in protective gloves puts band aid to inculcate site to patient in clinic, close up, free space, cropped

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco is preparing to lift some mask mandates on Tuesday, February 1st, as COVID-19 cases rapidly drop.

San Francisco offices and gyms will no longer require masks indoors, as long as people’s vaccination records, including boosters, are “up to date“.

The SF Department of Public Health recommends that people get vaccinated or receive a booster dose as soon as possible, unless a doctor has a strong reason for the booster to be delayed.

Other COVID-19 safety guidelines in these settings will remain in effect.

People will also now be allowed to enter indoor “mega-events” of 500 people or more with a negative COVID-19 test as an alternative to being up to date on vaccinations.

Masking would still be required, officials said.

Religious and medical exemptions to vaccine requirements with a negative test will be allowed for indoor restaurants, bars, gyms, fitness centers, and other venues where food or drink is consumed or where people have elevated breathing.

“As we come out of this latest surge and face a future in which COVID-19 will remain among us, San Francisco will take a balanced approach in our response to COVID-19 by aligning with state requirements and guidelines where we can do so safely,” said Health Officer, Dr. Susan Philip.

Additional changes to the health order affect personnel in high-risk settings and include:

• Extending the deadline a month from February 1 to March 1 for personnel in high-risk settings to

be up-to-date on vaccination, meaning receiving a booster shot when eligible. The extension of

the deadline aligns with state requirements, but also includes San Francisco’s health order

requirements on boosters for people whose regular work hours are outside of designated high-risk settings, but who visit high-risk settings as part of their work (such as many police officers,

paramedics, and deputy sheriffs working in jails)

San Francisco isn’t the only city in the Bay Area with changes starting Tuesday, February 1st.

Proof of vaccination will be required for people 12 years and older to enter the following indoor public locations in Oakland: