What you need to know before heading to Outside Lands

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Outside Lands is less than two weeks away.

In preparing for the music festival, there are some safety guidelines and protocols that you will need to know before you go.

COVID-19 Requirements

First and foremost, this year, attendees will be required to show proof of being fully vaccinated or have negative COVID-19 test results within 72 hours of the festival.

If you have a 3-Day ticket, you must get COVID tested on Thursday, October 28 or Friday, October 29.

Festival organizers recommend downloading the CLEAR app as the fastest way to show proof of vaccination — Here’s what you need to do:

Download the free CLEAR app Tap the WHITE HEALTH TILE, choose EVENTS Select OUTSIDE LANDS Enroll or verify your identity with a quick selfie Take a picture of your CDC Vaccine Card or load your California Digital Vaccination Card A GREEN pass means you’re good to go Once it’s set up, remember to open your Health Pass to complete the “Day Of Health Survey” before you leave your house and head to the park!

A saved photo of your vaccination card and photo ID is also acceptable.

For more information, visit the Health and Safety page.

In addition, if attendees test positive for COVID-19 or are exposed 14 days prior to the festival or experience symptoms 48 hours before, organizers ask that you not attend.

If you have traveled to an international territory identified by federal or applicable state or local governments, you are subject to quarantine and travel advisories.

Pop-Up Rapid Testing

Outside Lands is hosting a Pop-Up Rapid Testing Center for those who need to schedule a test.

It will be held at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium at 99 Grove Street:

Thursday, October 28th from 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Friday, October 29th from 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Saturday, October 30th from 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Sunday, October 31st from 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

You will need to book an appointment by Wednesday, October 27 at 6 p.m. — Tests will be $49 in advance and $69 at the door.

Results will be available within 15 minutes.

Policies

Cashless Policy

All Cards and Apple Pay will be accepted but NO CASH.

Bag Policy

The following bags are allowed in the festival:

Backpacks and bags larger than 6” x 8” x 3” made of clear plastic, clear vinyl, or clear PVC.

Small bags, fanny-packs, purses up to 6” x 8” x 3” (do not have to be clear).

Empty dedicated hydration packs with a bladder capacity of under 2.5L/150″ and no more than two additional pockets. Standard size backpacks with hydration bladders will not be permitted.

Organizers recommend not bringing a bag if possible.

Mask Policy

Halloween costumes are a must this year at Outside Lands! They are encouraged by organizers but there are some guidelines:

For everyone’s safety, get spooky, but please respect the cultures of others when donning your costume (i.e. no headdresses permitted) and leave toy weapons of any kind (guns, knives, baseball bats, etc) and fake blood at home.

and First responder costumes including law enforcement, medical staff and firefighters are strictly prohibited. However, Ranger Ruth or Ranger Dave costumes are HIGHLY encouraged.

including law enforcement, medical staff and firefighters However, Ranger Ruth or Ranger Dave costumes are HIGHLY encouraged. To ensure you are able to safely navigate through the park, masks or costumes that cover your full face are not allowed, as well as any hard sided helmets or headgear. We do however highly encourage you to wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth when not actively eating or drinking as part of our Health & Safety measures for this year.

Transportation

As parking is extremely limited, attendees are encouraged to use the Outside Lands shuttle service, rideshares, scooters and bikes.

Shuttle passes for 3-Day and Single day can be purchased now. Grab them while they are still available.

For more details to help plan your trip, visit the Travel and Transportation page.

Wristbands

Do

Shower with it, it’s waterproof!

Take care of your wristband and treat it like cash. Wristbands will not be replaced if lost or stolen.

Don’t

Take it off – Wristbands are non-transferable and non-exchangeable.

Cut or twist any part of your wristband, it will fray (cut wristbands will NOT be reissued for any reason).

You will not be allowed to re-enter in the same day of the festival — If you must leave and need to come back, organizers say you need to talk to a Supervisor at any entrance or exit before you leave.