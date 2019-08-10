What you need to know before heading to Outside Lands

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The 12th Annual Outside Lands Music Festival is underway.

It started on Friday in San Francisco and tens of thousands of fans descended on Golden Gate Park.

There are some new features at this year’s festival, in addition to increased security inside and around the park.

This is also the first year San Francisco issued permits to marijuana businesses to operate inside the park and to designate an area of the festival grounds for people to use pot products.

Buying and using pot inside the festival is only allowed in the ‘Grass Lands’ area.

You must be 21 or older to enter.

As for security, it’s at the top of everyone’s minds this year.

There was a visible increase in security on Day 1 of the festival.

A bag policy is in place for the festival for security purposes.

YOU CAN BRING

Clear bags and backpacks (Made of clear plastic, vinyl or PVC)

Small bags, fanny packs, and purses (Smaller than 6″x 8″ x 3″)

Drawstring bags with only one opening (Up to 13″ x 16″)

Empty hydration packs (With a bladder capacity under 2.5L, with no more than two additional pockets)

Blankets

Two factory-sealed water bottles up to one liter each

Empty drinking container (e.g., Nalgene and Klean Kanteen water bottles)

Binoculars

YOU CAN’T BRING

All other backpacks and large bags with multiple pockets larger than 6” x 8” x 3”

Weapons of any kind (including pocket knives)

Cannabis

Illegal substances

Alcohol (alcohol will be sold at the festival)

Glass containers of ANY kind

Cans of ANY kind

Video equipment (including GoPros – no video recording will be allowed)

Professional still camera equipment with a detachable lens longer than 2 inches, tripods, big zooms, or commercial use rigs

Audio recording equipment

Skateboards, scooters or personal motorized vehicles

Bicycles (Not allowed inside festival grounds)

Strollers, wagons or carts of any kind

Hammocks

Fireworks and explosives

Instruments and laser pointers

Umbrellas

Selfie sticks of ANY kind, including GoPro sticks

Spray paint, large markers or Aerosol cans

Picnic baskets

Coolers

Lawn furniture or any chairs with legs

Large Inflatables

Tents

Pets (Except animals that assist people with disabilities)

Drones

Totems or flags

Threatening signs or apparel

American Indian Headdresses

No illegal vending is permitted. No unauthorized or unlicensed vendors are allowed

In case of an emergency, text ‘OUTSIDELANDS’ to 888777.

TRANSPORTATION INFORMATION

BART will be running more and longer trains this weekend for those traveling to Outside Lands and other events in the city.

BART says it will not be single-tracking anywhere in the system either.

It will still run on a Sunday schedule but after 7 p.m. it will send out additional event trains for people leaving Outside Lands.

Festival-goers should get off at Civic Center station and take Muni’s N Judah line or 5R Rapid bus line.

Muni says both lines will also have additional service.

After this weekend, expect several weekends of BART delays as it will shut down tracks for repair work.