What you need to know: Cannabis at San Francisco’s Outside Lands

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A big change is coming to this year’s Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.

David Downs, California’s bureau chief for Leafly.com, breaks down what festival-goers can expect with cannabis being sold and consumed at this year’s Outside Lands.

Downs reminds festival-goers to bring their ID and that you have to be 21-years-old to purchase cannabis at the festival.

The festival began Friday and continues through the weekend.

