What you need to know to stay safe on Uber, Lyft Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - San Francisco has released a guide on what you need to know to stay safe while taking Uber or Lyft.

It's estimated there are over 170,000 rideshare trips on a typical workday in San Francisco alone. And the recent arrest of the so-called Rideshare Rapist, who has been accused of raping four women while posing as their rideshare driver, has raised the stakes on keeping riders safe.

On Tuesday, San Francisco's district attorney was joined by representatives of the police department and Uber to launch a public education campaign designed to enhance the safety of rideshare riders.

The three-step process encourages riders before getting into a vehicle to verify that the license plate number, color, make, and model of the car are the same as what's on the rideshare app.

Step 2 is to confirm that the driver's name and appearance match the photo and name on the rideshare app.

And finally, Step 3 is to share your location and destination with someone you trust.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES