SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Was it the person or the policies? That is a big question following the recall of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

Some political experts and policy insiders say jumping to conclusions may be short-sighted.

“It is in a sense the wrong person the wrong moment,” said Professor and Chair of Political Science at Sonoma State University David McCuan.

There was a tidal wave of voters that flung Boudin out of office.

“So if you look at the DA’s race, it is both a person and policy, but it’s more about the dynamics of what’s going on in San Francisco and the visual story that SF has represented for the last four or five years,” McCuan said. “Sure, it is about the recall, and this move to recall the broader idea, but there are some nuances: the retail robberies, break-ins, what’s happening with the Asian American community — all a nexus for voters to push out their anger.”

Ashley Morris is organizing director with ACLU Northern California. She says the data shows SF residents embraced the progressive DA Boudin’s policies.

“It would be a mistake to read too much into this election outcome,” Morris said. “ACLU volunteers texted 50,000 SF voters, and they were really clear that they want policies that residents want accountability.”

McCuan and Morris say all eyes will be on the next steps taken by city leaders, especially Mayor London Breed tasked with putting a new DA into place and what polices will be embrace.