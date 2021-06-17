Spare the Air Alert extended: What’s not allowed

People youths sit aroufn a bonfire during sunset at Lhoknga beach in Aceh province on January 13, 2019. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — While the heat wave on Thursday is an ideal time to enjoy warmer waters, don’t plan on starting a bonfire on the beach.

A Spare the Air Alert was issued for the Bay Area for Thursday and extended into Friday, June 18. Burning wood is banned at the beach while it’s in effect.

No recreational fires are permitted during Spare the Air days. That means beach fires are prohibited today at #OceanBeach and #MuirBeach. https://t.co/KdVRAKOt1e — Golden Gate NPS – Alerts (@GGNRANPSAlerts) June 17, 2021

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District said there are unhealthy levels of smog in the air Thursday and want people to limit their impacts on the air pollution.

Vehicles on the road are the biggest source of air pollution, contributing 75 percent of emissions, according to the district. Although driving can’t be banned by air quality officials, they are encouraging people who can to work remotely.

They also recommend eco-friendly alternatives like walking, biking or taking public transit to your destination.