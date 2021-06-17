Spare the Air Alert extended: What’s not allowed

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — While the heat wave on Thursday is an ideal time to enjoy warmer waters, don’t plan on starting a bonfire on the beach.

A Spare the Air Alert was issued for the Bay Area for Thursday and extended into Friday, June 18. Burning wood is banned at the beach while it’s in effect.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District said there are unhealthy levels of smog in the air Thursday and want people to limit their impacts on the air pollution.

Vehicles on the road are the biggest source of air pollution, contributing 75 percent of emissions, according to the district. Although driving can’t be banned by air quality officials, they are encouraging people who can to work remotely.

They also recommend eco-friendly alternatives like walking, biking or taking public transit to your destination.

