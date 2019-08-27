What’s on the menu? Food at the new Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The new home of the Golden State Warriors will open with a whole new menu of Bay Area bites!

The first game at the Chase Center is a little over a month away but KRON4’s Sara Stinson got a chance to taste some of the food the arena will offer.

According to the Chase Center’s Culinary Director Mark Jeffers, the arena has partnered with 10 to 12 local restaurants and will have 37 different eateries for patrons.

“We’re partnering with different local restaurants to create some amazing different flavors of the bay,” Jeffers explains. “We’re picking from each neighborhood to give a reflection of San Francisco as you eat around the arena.”

Here’s some of the food you can find around the arena:

Bakesale Betty

Located in Oakland, Bakesale Betty is best known for their chicken sandwich.

Chicken Sandwiches from Bakesale Betty (these are bite-size, normal portions are larger)

Dumpling Time

“Because any time is dumpling time!” according to this San Francisco dim sum stable.

Dim sum from Dumpling Time

Sam’s Chowder House

The incredibly popular Sam’s Chowder House in Half Moon Bay will be serving up classics like their lobster rolls.

Lobster roll from Sam’s Chowder House

Some other eateries include San Francisco’s La Corneta Taqueria and a revival of Big Nate’s BBQ.

“We’re definitely upping the game in terms of the food,” Jeffers claims.

Of course, fans will still be able to find classic game food like hot dogs, but Jeffers said “we wanted to make sure people had a different experience when they came to the Chase Center for food.”

Next Friday will be the Chase Center’s first event, a concert featuring Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony.

The Warriors will play their first game ever in the arena on October 5 against the Lakers during preseason.