What’s open in San Mateo County after move to lower risk tier

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — San Mateo County has been moved into the state’s orange tier, now that the case rate is three per 100,000 people.
Some restrictions were removed, effective midnight on Wednesday:
Shopping malls: Can open indoors with modifications
- Closed common areas
- Reduced capacity food courts
Places of worship: Can open indoors with modifications
- Open at 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer
Dine-in restaurants: Can open indoors with modifications
- Capacity must be limited to 50% or 200 people, whichever is fewer
Offices (non-essential businesses): Can open indoors with modifications
- Encourage working remotely
Bars/Breweries (where no meal provided): Can open outdoors only with modifications
Movie theaters: Can open indoors with modifications
- Capacity must be limited to 50% or 200 people, whichever is less
Gyms & fitness centers, including indoor pools: Can open indoors with modifications
- Capacity must be limited to 25%
- Indoor pools can open
- Indoor hot tubs, saunas and steam rooms must close
Family entertainment centers:
- Can open indoors for naturally distanced activities, with modifications
- Capacity must be limited to 25%
- Bowling alleys and escape rooms allowed
- Can open outdoors with modifications for activities like kart racing, mini golf, batting cages
Hotels, lodging and short-term lodging rentals:
- Open with modifications
- Fitness centers can open to 25% capacity
- Indoor pools can open
- Indoor hot tubs, saunas, and steam rooms must close
Museums: Can open indoors with modifications
- Indoor activities limited to 50% capacity
Small private gatherings: allowed outdoors with modifications
- Masks and physical distancing required
- No more than 3 separate households attend (including the hosts)
- Gatherings should be 2 hours or less
- Those with symptoms must not attend
- Those at high risk of severe illness strongly encouraged not to attend
- Singing, shouting, chanting, or exercising strongly discouraged
- See guidance for gatherings and holidays.
Businesses and activities must follow the state’s industry guidelines, including having a frequent sanitization plan, enforcing face coverings and social distancing.
Local health officials want to remind people this does not mean it’s time to let your guard down especially with the holiday season approaching — the county wants people to find alternative ways to celebrate Halloween and Thanksgiving.
“We ask everyone to continue to work to limit the exposure of themselves and their families
to COVID-19,” said San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow. “We are moving
quickly towards Halloween and the holiday season. We can’t stress enough: wear your face
covering, wash your hands, avoid close-contact with anyone not in your household. We
have too much riding on our progress to go backwards now. Our comeback depends on all
of us.”
It’s possible that counties can be reversed back to more restrictive phases if coronavirus cases get out of control.
