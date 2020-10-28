What’s open in San Mateo County after move to lower risk tier

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — San Mateo County has been moved into the state’s orange tier, now that the case rate is three per 100,000 people.

Some restrictions were removed, effective midnight on Wednesday:

Shopping malls: Can open indoors with modifications

Closed common areas

Reduced capacity food courts

Places of worship: Can open indoors with modifications

Open at 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer

Dine-in restaurants: Can open indoors with modifications

Capacity must be limited to 50% or 200 people, whichever is fewer

Offices (non-essential businesses): Can open indoors with modifications

Encourage working remotely

Bars/Breweries (where no meal provided): Can open outdoors only with modifications

Movie theaters: Can open indoors with modifications

Capacity must be limited to 50% or 200 people, whichever is less

Gyms & fitness centers, including indoor pools: Can open indoors with modifications

Capacity must be limited to 25%

Indoor pools can open

Indoor hot tubs, saunas and steam rooms must close

Family entertainment centers:

Can open indoors for naturally distanced activities, with modifications

Capacity must be limited to 25%

Bowling alleys and escape rooms allowed

Can open outdoors with modifications for activities like kart racing, mini golf, batting cages

Hotels, lodging and short-term lodging rentals:

Open with modifications

Fitness centers can open to 25% capacity

Indoor pools can open

Indoor hot tubs, saunas, and steam rooms must close

Museums: Can open indoors with modifications

Indoor activities limited to 50% capacity

Small private gatherings: allowed outdoors with modifications

Masks and physical distancing required

No more than 3 separate households attend (including the hosts)

Gatherings should be 2 hours or less

Those with symptoms must not attend

Those at high risk of severe illness strongly encouraged not to attend

Singing, shouting, chanting, or exercising strongly discouraged

See guidance for gatherings and holidays.

Businesses and activities must follow the state’s industry guidelines, including having a frequent sanitization plan, enforcing face coverings and social distancing.

Local health officials want to remind people this does not mean it’s time to let your guard down especially with the holiday season approaching — the county wants people to find alternative ways to celebrate Halloween and Thanksgiving.

“We ask everyone to continue to work to limit the exposure of themselves and their families

to COVID-19,” said San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow. “We are moving

quickly towards Halloween and the holiday season. We can’t stress enough: wear your face

covering, wash your hands, avoid close-contact with anyone not in your household. We

have too much riding on our progress to go backwards now. Our comeback depends on all

of us.”

It’s possible that counties can be reversed back to more restrictive phases if coronavirus cases get out of control.

