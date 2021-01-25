What’s open in the Bay Area now that stay-at-home order is gone

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California lifted its regional stay-at-home orders for the entire state on Monday morning, allowing businesses to open doors to customers who had been sheltering-in-place since before Christmas.

But restrictions still apply.

The California Department of Public Health said most counties will be in the strictest, Purple tier of the state’s original reopening plan. Under this tier, “many non-essential indoor business operations are closed,” the state says.

Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to give a noon update regarding the reopening.

As of 9 a.m. on Monday, the state had not updated its tier assignments for individual counties.

Assuming the Bay Area counties will start off in Purple, here is what keeps a county in this phase and what’s allowed to open:

The Purple, or Widespread tier of reopening is when a county reports a weekly average of more than seven new daily cases, per 100K. It also has a weekly average of 8% positivity rate (or more).

Retail stores: Open indoors at 25% capacity

Open indoors at 25% capacity Shopping malls: Open indoors at 25% capacity, closed food courts/common areas

Open indoors at 25% capacity, closed food courts/common areas Personal care/grooming: Open indoors

Open indoors Museums, zoos & aquariums: Open outdoors only

Open outdoors only Places of worship : Open outdoors only

: Open outdoors only Movie theatres: Open outdoors only

Open outdoors only Hotels/lodging: Open

Open Gyms/fitness centers: Open outdoors only

Open outdoors only Restaurants: Outdoor dining/takeout only

Outdoor dining/takeout only Wineries: Outdoor only

Outdoor only Bars/breweries/distilleries: Closed

Closed Family entertainment centers (mini golfing, batting cages, etc): Outdoor only

(mini golfing, batting cages, etc): Outdoor only Cardrooms: Outdoor only

Outdoor only Offices: Remote

Remote Pro sports: Open without live audiences

Open without live audiences Amusement parks: Closed

All reopening includes modifications, for example required face coverings, social distancing and enhanced sanitation.