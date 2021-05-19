What’s stinking up Alameda?

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – A rare corpse flower has bloomed in Alameda.

It showed up on Monday in an abandoned gas station and as you can see – it’s been attracting quite the crowd of on-lookers!

Corpse flowers bloom once in a decade – and only for a few days.

A local nursery owner grew this one and decided to share it with the neighbors.

According to the U.S. Botanic Garden, the corpse flower is listed as endangered, with an estimation of fewer than 1,000 remaining in the wild.

These stinky plants grow up to 8 feet tall in cultivation and are notoriously known for their putrid smell most potent during peak bloom at night into the early morning.

“The odor is often compared to the stench of rotting flesh,” the U.S. Botanic Garden says of the rare flower.