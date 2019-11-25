What’s that smell? Officials approve odor study in Milpitas

MILPITAS (KRON) – If you think you’re smelling something funny in Milpitas, you’re not imagining things.

What’s behind the smell? Officials want to know, too!

That’s why the Bay Area Air District Board of Directors recently voted to approve funding for a comprehensive odor study in the Milpitas area.

Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Air District, said the study will use “science-based methods to pinpoint the composition and source of odors to identify what improvements are needed to better control and eliminate these impacts.”

The study will use new technology to help identify the odor and to gather data over a year-long period for both seasonal and operational changes in the waste industry.

Officials said despite odors from waste processing facilities affecting the Milpitas area, statewide goals to move waste away from landfills and use more environmentally sustainable options have changed the waste industry.

Latest News Headlines: