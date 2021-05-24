What’s this? Long cloud formation fills Bay Area skies

SONOMA, Calif. (KRON) — A strange cloud formation was recorded in Sonoma against a clear blue sky on Monday morning.

In some images sent by KRON4 viewers, the cloud looks like the skeleton of a human spine, with streaks of clouds trailing from it:







What exactly is this?

KRON4 meteorologist Dave Sphar says it could just be an aircraft contrail combined with the flow of upper level winds.

But it also appears this formation is near a hill, so it could also be air pushed up by forced lifting in the local area.

KRON4 has reached out to the National Weather Service for comment but has not yet heard back.

This story will be updated.