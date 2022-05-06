SANTA ROSA (KRON) – A fire destroyed the WheelCare Express at 2999 Dutton Avenue in Santa Rosa early Friday, while damaging two adjacent businesses.

The fire department received a report of a building on fire shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, according to a press release from the Santa Rosa Fire Department. The two-alarm fire took 45 minutes to bring under control, and caused approximately $500,000 in damage.

“Fire crews remained on scene for several hours extinguishing hot spots and salvaging equipment and belongings in multiple businesses in the building,” the press release stated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

“WheelCare Express is a valuable community business whose focus is on providing transportation services to patients needing access to medical appointments such as dialysis and physical therapy,” the press release stated. “The company was working to ensure appointments for clients in the upcoming days would be fulfilled and not effected by the fire.”