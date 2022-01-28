Girl Scouts cookie season: How to get your hands on newest flavor

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Girl Scouts cookie season is almost here!

Whether you like Thin Mints or Tagalongs, you can get your hands on a variety of different cookie flavors starting on Tuesday Feb. 1.

The Girl Scouts of Northern California 2022 Cookie Season will be from Feb. 1 to March 27.

Girl Scouts’ new flavor Adventurefuls will make its debut this 2022 season.

It is the ninth flavor added to the signature collection — joining Thin Mints, Trefoils, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-Si-Dos, Lemon Ups, Toffee-tastic, and Girl Scout S’mores

Feb. 1 will be the first day cookies can be purchased online shipped to your home or anywhere in the U.S. Visit ilovecookies.org to place an order.

Starting Feb. 14, in-person sales will begin. COVID-19 safety measures such as masks and social distancing will be implemented. Find a nearby Girl Scout sales booth here.

Customers could also order the cookies throughout Doordash starting that day. The Doordash app will say if your city is available for the service.

All three distribution options will last until March 27.

Watch KRON4’s Justine Waldman interview Herna Cruz-Louie who is the Chief Organization & People Officer for Girl Scouts of Northern California here or at the top of this story.