(KRON) — Have you been anxiously awaiting heavy rain from the major storm hitting the Bay Area? Well, it’s coming.

As the storm comes into the area from the Pacific Ocean, the worst of the rain band will begin hitting Northern California with a possible rain rate of about .75 inches to 1 inch of rain per hour, according to the National Weather Service. Flooding of streets, creeks and low areas as well as strong winds and downed trees is expected, which could create hazardous driving conditions, according to NWS.

Stay off the roads tonight if possible.

The band will start in the Cloverdale and Santa Rosa area from around 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., according to NWS.

The storm will continue on to hit Napa, Berkeley and the Peninsula as well as Santa Cruz, Monterey and Big Sur from around 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Next, the heaviest band will hit Concord, Livermore and San Jose as well as Hollister, Pinnacles National Park, King City Gorda and Bradley from around 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Finally, the worst of the rain will move in the mountains starting around 10 p.m.

📡Radar Update 3:15 PM – The heavier rain is knocking on our door. Starting to see heavier rain off the coast with a few lightning strikes near Point Reyes. #cawx pic.twitter.com/G9GH2Asm3y — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 4, 2023

Stay up to date with the latest on the storm on KRON4.