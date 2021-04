MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) – Google employees can return to work as soon as this month.

The company confirmed to KRON4 that over April they will be welcoming back workers on a voluntary basis.

Offices will reopen in a limited capacity and operational plans will change as vaccines become more common and cases of COVID-19 trend downward, acknowledging that the situation remains fluid.

Returning to the office will remain voluntarily until September 2021.