When it will rain in your Bay Area neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rain is dampening your return to work on Monday morning.
Don’t leave without an umbrella: Most of the morning and into the afternoon will be full of showers across the Bay Area.
The rainfall already hit the North Bay the heaviest early in the morning, but parts of the peninsula and Contra Costa County saw sprinkles.
KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable says the showers will be most widespread starting at 9 a.m. Totals will range from over half an inch in parts of the North Bay to 1.10-0.30 of an inch for most other areas.
Roads are most slippery when it first rains, so give yourself plenty of time to take a slow, easy drive on your commute to work or while running errands.
Slick roads are not the only possible danger on Monday. For those visiting the beach, a High Surf Advisory is in place through Tuesday evening.
During the advisory, there is an increased risk of large and powerful waves that could sweep you into the ocean.
The National Weather Service warns never to turn your back on the ocean if you’re on the shore.
