When San Francisco’s iconic cable cars will return

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – One of San Francisco’s most famous attractions is returning after being forced to shutter for the coronavirus pandemic.

The Powell-Hyde line, which connects Market Street and Fisherman’s Wharf with San Francisco’s iconic cable cars, is expected to resume service this fall, just in time for the holiday season.

The F Line, which features repurposed, heritage street cars from around the world, will also return to seven-day service this May. That line runs between Castro Street, travels the length of Market Street, turns north along the Embarcadero and ends at Pier 39.

Retraining operators, line inspections, preparing infrastructure to accommodate the influx of daily riders, and preparing COVID-19 safety protocols we will have to be completed before service resumes.