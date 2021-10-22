Atmospheric River: Heavy showers headed to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Bay Area hasn’t seen significant rain totals in quite some time — but that’s expected to change this weekend.

The last time the Bay experienced an Atmospheric River was in January, when heavy rains and strong winds slammed the region and the Central Coast.

And after a wet week across the Bay Area, residents now brace for what’s to come.

Here's a look at the hourly forecast at downtown San Francisco over the next 3 and a half days.



A bit of a break in the weather through midday tomorrow before the storm peaks Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Twm0Wuyklh — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 22, 2021

Showers will arrive in the Bay Area Saturday night and the major storm will take over early Sunday morning into Monday.

The atmospheric river could bring up to nine inches of rain to certain parts of the region.

Some parts of the Bay Area can expect 10 to 18 hours of rain before things settle down.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for portions of the Bay Area Sunday and Sunday night, the National Weather Service said. Minor flooding will also be possible in urban areas and poor drainage locations.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for portions of the Bay Area Sunday and Sunday night with special emphasis on the 2020 Burn Areas. Minor flooding will also be possible in urban areas and poor drainage locations. #cawx #AtmoshpericRiver pic.twitter.com/mRypYKbzM9 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 22, 2021

The winds will also be a major problem. Winds are forecast to gust from 40 to 60 mph.

The strongest gusts will be along the coast and tops of the coastal mountains. Power outages are likely with many trees, tree limbs and power lines coming down.

Debris flows are also very likely with the excessive rain. Burn Scar areas not only from this year but the past couple of years could see some problems and should be watched closely.

NWS provided some helpful tips ahead of the Atmospheric River: