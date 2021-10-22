Atmospheric River: Heavy showers headed to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Bay Area hasn’t seen significant rain totals in quite some time — but that’s expected to change this weekend.
The last time the Bay experienced an Atmospheric River was in January, when heavy rains and strong winds slammed the region and the Central Coast.
And after a wet week across the Bay Area, residents now brace for what’s to come.
Showers will arrive in the Bay Area Saturday night and the major storm will take over early Sunday morning into Monday.
The atmospheric river could bring up to nine inches of rain to certain parts of the region.
Some parts of the Bay Area can expect 10 to 18 hours of rain before things settle down.
A Flash Flood Warning was issued for portions of the Bay Area Sunday and Sunday night, the National Weather Service said. Minor flooding will also be possible in urban areas and poor drainage locations.
The winds will also be a major problem. Winds are forecast to gust from 40 to 60 mph.
The strongest gusts will be along the coast and tops of the coastal mountains. Power outages are likely with many trees, tree limbs and power lines coming down.
Debris flows are also very likely with the excessive rain. Burn Scar areas not only from this year but the past couple of years could see some problems and should be watched closely.
NWS provided some helpful tips ahead of the Atmospheric River:
- Have a “go bag” ready if you live near a burn scar
- Sign up for your county’s alert or reverse 911 system
- Monitor weather on news, social media or a NOAA weather radio
- Drive with caution
- Heed orders from local officials
- Clear debris from gutters and drains