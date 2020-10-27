When will PG&E restore power in the Bay Area?

ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) — Several Bay Area cities and towns are waking up in the dark again on Tuesday morning after PG&E intentionally cut power to thousands during a high wind event.

The utility began restoring power on Monday afternoon but there are still about 180,000 customers to go.

PG&E initiated the Public Safety Power Shutoff to avoid another wildfire, the risk exacerbated by historical wind gusts.

Power restoration is a bit of a process.

It begins with patrolling — PG&E crews search the area on foot, in cars and by air for any weather related damage to the lines, poles and towers. The crews then isolate any damaged areas from the rest of the system.

Once it is safe to energize, PG&E’s Control Center begins restoring power and finally notifies customers that power is back.

While the Power Shutoff impacted 36 counties in California, the Bay Area appears to take the lead in most dangerous wind gusts. See the table provided by PG&E below:

County Max recorded sustained winds (mph) Max recorded wind gusts (mph) Sonoma 76 89 Napa 54 82 Contra Costa 55 74 Lake 57 71 Placer 42 71 Alameda 52 66

48 Hour Max Wind Gusts across the region. Strongest recorded gust in the high peaks of Sonoma County Sunday night at 89 mph.https://t.co/HMRHjvMLxS#cawx — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 27, 2020

The Red Flag Warning is expected to expire by 5 p.m Tuesday. The utility company says all its customers should have power back by Tuesday night.

Its crews have about 17,000 miles of ground to cover for the power restoration patrols.

