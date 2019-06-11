When will the Bay Area heat wave end?

The past few days in the Bay Area have been one for the books in terms of record-breaking heat.

Temperatures reached the 90s in some areas including San Francisco and much of the East Bay, with inland areas reaching triple digits.

If you’re wondering when the Bay will get some relief and this heat wave finally dissipates, you’re in luck.

Temperatures are expected to drop slightly Tuesday and you can expect the low 80’s by the end of this week.

Many cities around the Bay either broke or tied daily temperature records on Monday.

Those areas included Gilroy clocking in at 104, breaking its previous record of 102 in 2014, and Santa Rosa at 101, breaking its previous record of 100 back in 1921.

Here’s a look at more regions as compiled by the National Weather Service Bay Area:

Here is a round up of all the daily temperature records that were broken or tied across the region today.#CAwx #CAheat pic.twitter.com/BgJGHKdCQy— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) June 11, 2019

The marine layer is expected to get thick over the next couple days, bringing temperatures back down to less-stifling temperatures across the Bay.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES