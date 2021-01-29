When you can visit the Oakland Zoo

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Oakland Zoo announced their reopening plans as coronavirus restrictions begin to lift across the Bay Area.

Zoo visitors will be able to come with members of their household starting February 3rd with Glowfari, the zoo’s illuminated lantern festival, to return on the 6th.

The zoo has implemented new safety guidelines so guests can feel safe.

Limited capacity will be enforced to ensure social distancing, and masks will have to be worn to be able to enter.

Due to social distancing requirements the following attractions will be closed.

Zimmer Bug House and the Reptile and Amphibian Discovery Room

Petting Yard

California Conservation Habitarium

Adventure Landing (all rides, including train)

Playground areas

Picnic areas and restaurant indoor dining tables

Past reservations will be honored with customers scheduled to receive an email with further details.