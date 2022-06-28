(KRON) — The Fourth of July holiday is approaching, and many across the Bay Area will look to celebrate with fireworks. However, due to fire risks, most cities do not allow the purchase of fireworks. Rohnert Park was the latest Bay Area city to ban all fireworks.

Several cities do allow people to purchase and set off “safe and sane fireworks.” Safe and sane fireworks are fireworks that don’t explode or fly in the air. They are marked with a seal that deems them safe and sane.

The cities listed below are among those that allow these fireworks to be bought. If you have questions about your city’s fireworks policy, contact local law enforcement.

Dublin

In Dublin, the sale of safe and sane fireworks begins on June 28 and goes through July 4. Homeowners can set off their fireworks at any time, but no fireworks are allowed at multi-housing units, undesignated parks, city facilities, public schools or business parking lots.

Between 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., safe and sane fireworks are allowed at Alamo Creek Park, Dublin Sports Grounds, Emerald Glen Park and Shannon Park. For full information on firework usage in Dublin, click HERE.

Pacifica

Pacifica allows the the use of safe and sane fireworks, but the city does limit when they can be set off. On June 28, fireworks can be discharged from noon to 11:00 p.m. From June 29-July 5, discharge is allowed from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. For full information on fireworks in Pacifica, click HERE.

Union City

Safe and sane fireworks can be discharged from July 1 to July 4, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. in Union City. To deploy fireworks on property that one does not own, written approval from the property owner is required. For more, click HERE.

San Bruno

San Bruno permits the purchase of fireworks from stands that are operated by nonprofits. For full information, click HERE.

Gilroy

Safe and sane fireworks are allowed in Gilroy starting at 9:00 a.m. on July until 10:00 p.m. on July 4. Use the map below or click HERE to check which areas are designated to allow firework usage.

Image from the City of Gilroy

Newark

Newark permits safe and sane fireworks.