SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Buoyed by Stephen Curry’s emergence, the Golden State Warriors have quickly risen to one of the United States’ most popular teams. But just how popular are they? A study done by Sidelines Sports Betting attempted to answer that question.

The study measured American professional sports teams using the following factors:

Number of Instagram followers

Social media mentions

Engagement rate

Average likes

Average attendance

The 150 teams in the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL and MLS were given a score from 1 to 10 in each category. Those scores were added together to compile an overall popularity score.

The verdict? According to Sidelines’ research, the Warriors are the second-most popular professional sports team in the country. And the San Francisco 49ers are not far behind.

The lone team ahead of the Warriors was their rival Los Angeles Lakers. Despite the Lakers missing the NBA Playoffs last season, they have won 17 NBA titles and employ superstar LeBron James.

While the Warriors’ 26.5 million Instagram followers are the most in American sports, they lost out to the Lakers because they average fewer likes per post, Sideline said.

The Warriors were determined to be the Bay Area’s most popular team, but the San Francisco 49ers measured as the most popular team in the NFL. After MLB’s New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers claimed the #3 and #4 spots on the list, the 49ers came in fifth. Sideline said the 49ers’ high attendance mark of 71,219 per game helped them top the NFL.

Four more NFL teams filled out the list’s top 10: #6 Dallas Cowboys, #8 New England Patriots, #9 Kansas City Chiefs and #10 Cincinnati Bengals. Fresh off a stunning run to the World Series catapulted by two-time league MVP Bryce Harper, the Philadelphia Phillies claimed the No. 7 spot on the list.

Sideline only listed the top 10 teams on their list. No NHL or MLS teams made the cut.