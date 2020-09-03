Where each Bay Area county lands under California’s new 4-tier reopening plan

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom last week announced a new color-coded 4-tier system that would replace the county watch list amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

All Bay Area counties except two are showing widespread infection.

This means many non-essential indoor businesses are closed.

Governor Newsom says this tier system is a guideline for counties and it is up to each county to decide what businesses reopen and in what capacity.

The tiers are based on COVID19 positivity and case rates.

Here’s a breakdown of the colors and what each means:

Widespread (purple): Counties with more than 7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents or higher than 8% positivity rate

Substantial (red): 4 to 7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents or 5-8% positivity

Moderate (orange): 1 to 3.9 daily new cases per 100,000 or 2-4.9% positivity

Minimal (yellow): Less than 1 daily new case per 100,000 or less than 2% positivity

The first weekly assessment will be on Sept. 8.

Under the new system, there will be a 21-mandatory wait time before a county can move into a different tier or color.

That means the county must meet the metrics to be in the next tier for two straight weeks.

Counties can only move one tier at a time, and will be assessed weekly.

Counties can move back tiers if they fail to meet the current tier’s metrics for two straight weeks.

Just over 1% of California’s population is in the orange and yellow tiers, which can open indoor operations at wineries, bars, and cardrooms, with the other businesses allowed to expand capacity.

At last check, there were 712,052 confirmed coronavirus cases in California, and 13,163 deaths.

Latest Posts