Where in the Bay was Gov. Newsom?

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Twitter users had a field day with pitching theories over the whereabouts of Gov. Gavin Newsom during his mysterious absence.

On Tuesday, Newsom revealed that he was busy being a pirate, and a dad.

Newsom did not make any public appearances after receiving his booster shot on Oct. 27.

The unusual disappearance of California’s top leader had the “Twitterverse” chirping about what he may have been up to between Oct. 27-Nov. 8.

Newsom’s wife told curious critics to “stop hating and get a life” in a tweet she later deleted.

One conspiracy theory that gained a lot of Twitter traction was that Newsom may have had a bad reaction to his booster shot, but didn’t want the public to know about it.

Gov Newsom disappeared after booster.

Now, we know why. He had #COVID19 vaccine-induced injury (GBS).

I hope he recovers quickly as vaccine-induced GBS can be a difficult paralytic syndrome.

Dedicated to all who keep denying any adverse reaction.

You can't hide it forever. — Heather Parisi 🤐 (@heather_parisi) November 9, 2021

Another Twitter user quipped that Newsom was likely receiving medical attention at The French Laundry restaurant in wine country.

Is it time to put Gavin Newsom on a milk carton? — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) November 8, 2021

Then photographs of a man who looked a lot like Newsom surfaced from a glamourous wedding ceremony held at San Francisco City Hall on Saturday for model Ivy Love Getty.

Ivy Getty is the great granddaughter of J. Paul Getty and an heiresses to the family’s oil fortune. She married photographer Tobias Alexander Engel. Photographs of the dream wedding were published by Vogue Magazine.

So, Twitter, is this @GavinNewsom? In the 1st pic, look to the right of the bride, to the couple in the 2nd row I think it is. Gavin and Jen, next to London Breed? In the 2nd pic, look behind the bride's dad. Bride is Ivy Getty. https://t.co/kUOcWI5NQA pic.twitter.com/tZu9HeeDJC — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) November 9, 2021

According to Vogue, the governor was in fact a guest at the wedding.

Ivy Getty attends the photocall at the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef event at La Certosa di San Giacomo on August 29, 2020 in Capri, Italy. (Photo by Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images for Luisa Via Roma)

Newsom made his first official public appearance Tuesday at the 2021 California Economic Summit in Monterey.

The first question thrown Newsom’s way by the summit’s host was about pirates.

“I have to ask you the question that everyone has been dying to ask you. What were you for Halloween?” the host inquired.

Newsom laughed and replied, “I was a pirate. We were all pirates this year.”

Newsom said he’s been asked a lot of questions recently about his whereabouts.

“It’s been a hell of a year for all of us. Particularly parents,” Newsom said.

“The stresses of balancing your responsibilities at work and also your responsibilities at home. And the fathers, let’s be honest, may not have been doing as much as the moms have been doing in the last few years. I’ve been on this damn treadmill,” he said.

“We’ve gone from crisis to crisis, from wildfires, from droughts, from social justice, obviously with COVID, had this recall you may have read about, bill signing. I signed up to go to Europe,” Newsom said.

Gavin Newsom holding his son, Dutch, and standing with his son, Hunter, wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom and daughter, Montana, on November 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian- / Getty Images)

During family dinner time, the governor’s children had some real talk for dad.

“The kids literally had an intervention. They couldn’t believe that I was going to miss Halloween. And I’m defending myself. Mom and dad missing Halloween, for them it was worse than missing Christmas,” Newsom said.

Newsom has four children: Montana, Hunter, Brooklynn, and Dutch. He said his 5-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter gave him the strongest opinions about missing Halloween.

Newsom said he woke up the next morning with a knot in his stomach, and he decided to cancel his trip and appearance at the annual United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland.

Instead, the governor said he bought a pirate costume, went trick-or-treating, and took his kids to the “Boo Fest” soccer tournament in Sacramento. He also brought his children to work with him last week.

“So, you weren’t abducted by aliens? the California Economic Summit host asked Tuesday.

Newsom replied, “I think we’d all do well taking some time away from social media.”