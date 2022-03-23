SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Today’s National Puppy Day, and there’s no shortage of fun facts to trod out to celebrate.

One is a ranking of the most puppy-loving states, which was compiled by a TOP Data study.

The study made rankings based on demand for puppy adoption based on data from 500,000 adopted dogs and related Google search traffic volume. It found that New Hampshire loves puppies more than any other state, followed by Oregon, Nevada, Connecticut, and Colorado. California came in at No. 10.

TOP Data’s study of the most puppy-loving states.

In a similar vein, Booking.com put together a list of the best dog-friendly vacation spots in the U.S., based on the number of dog-friendly hotels, pet shops and dog-friendly parks and hikes. The top five cities are:

Orlando, Florida

Nashville, North Carolina

Boise, Idaho

Las Vegas, Nevada

Scottsdale, Arizona

If you do choose to adopt a puppy, they’d be in good company if their name was Luna, which was the top puppy name for 2022, according to Camp Bow Wow, which released the top 10 names for the year earlier this month.

The list is rounded-out, in order, by Bella, Charlie, Cooper, Lucy, Max, Daisy, Bailey, Milo and Sadie.