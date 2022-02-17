Where Pence is speaking in the Bay Area today

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Former Vice President Mike Pence is paying a visit to the Bay Area today – and obviously not everyone is happy about it.

The Stanford College Republicans (SCR) announced in a tweet that Pence will be headlining the year’s speaker events on Thurs., Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. in the Dinkelspiel Auditorium.

The event will be called “How to Save America from the Woke Left.”

“Despite the left’s failed attempts to stop us, SCR is happy to officially announce that we will be hosting Vice President Mike Pence at Stanford,” the tweet states. “We are beyond grateful to be once again partnering with Young America’s Foundation to make due on our promise to bring unflinching conservative ideas to Stanford’s campus like never before, and we are also grateful to the generous donors and supporters who made all of this possible.”

Eventbrite tickets are all sold out.

Only fully vaccinated people are allowed to attend, but there will be a livestream on the Stanford College Republicans’ Facebook page.

Just yesterday, a Quinnipiac University poll found that 52% of Republicans agreed that Pence could not overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential Election, as he was told to do by former President Donald Trump.

Just a few weeks ago, Trump reiterated his claim that Pence had the power to challenge the election outcome. The former vice president issued his most strongly-worded remarks to date on the topic in response, saying “I heard this week that President Trump said I had the right to ‘overturn the election.’ President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election. The presidency belongs to the American people, and the American people alone.”

Two Stanford freshmen have organized a counterprotest on behalf of people harmed by the policies of the Trump administration.