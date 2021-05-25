Tweet gives away A’s stadium plan

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The president of the Oakland Athletics is in Las Vegas on Tuesday morning to discuss the possibility of moving the team to ‘sin city.’

We know this because Dave Kaval tweeted from last night’s Las Vegas Golden Knights playoff game.

Not only are the A’s looking at the possibility of moving to Vegas – but KRON4 has confirmed they are also looking at Portland as a possible new home.

The Portland Diamond Project says the A’s are planning a visit.

The likely move out of the Bay Area comes after Major League Baseball gave the team approval to relocate.

The A’s office confirmed the visit in Vegas has begun – the president is doing fact-finding visits to seek out different areas of Vegas to potentially build a stadium.

MLB says the current Coliseum site is not a viable option for the future vision of baseball.

The team’s lease there ends in 2024, but they have been playing there since 1968 and it’s having lighting and flooding issues.

MLB is concerned about the city council’s slow rate of progress made on the approval of the proposed waterfront ballpark near the Port of Oakland.

The team president says they are in a time crunch waiting for city council to make a decision on this – so until then, they are looking elsewhere.

The Oakland City Council says it will vote on a Howard Terminal stadium in late July.