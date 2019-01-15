Bay Area

Where to find sandbags ahead of Bay Area storm

By:

Posted: Jan 15, 2019 01:13 PM PST

Updated: Jan 15, 2019 01:34 PM PST

Where to find sandbags ahead of Bay Area storm

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - With storms hitting hard across the Bay Area this week, there are flood warnings in effect.

To help prevent flooding to your house, here is a list of locations to pick up sandbags in your area. 

Click on the link for more information about times and directions. 

 

Alameda County:

Alameda County Public Works Agency 

  • 951 Turner Court, Hayward
  • 4825 Gleason Drive, Dublin

Castro Valley Fire Stations 

  • 20336 San Miguel Avenue, Casto Valley
  • 19780 Cull Canyon Road, Castro Valley

Contra Costa County:

Ambrose

  • 3105 Willow Pass Road, Bay Point (Bring a shovel. Bags are located in a large green plastic trash bin on the west side of the parking lot next to the fence line approximately 3/4 of the way back to the playing fields.)

Byron Airpot

  •  500 Eagle Court, Byron (Bring a shovel. Bags are located in front of the pump house near the flag pole.)

Concord Public Works

  • 1455 Gasoline Alley (Free, self-filled sandbags - up to 25.)

County Public Works

  • 2475 Waterbird Way, Martinez (Bring a shovel. Bags are located in a large gray plastic trash bin located at the parking stall north of the fueling station. Nearest cross street is Imhoff Drive.)

Howe Homestead

  • 2950 Walnut Boulevard, Walnut Creek (Bring a shovel. Bags and sand located in the parking lot.)

Knightsen Farm Bureau Building/ County Agriculture

  • 3020 Second Street, Knightsen (Bring a shovel. Bags and sand are located at the north end of the parking lot next to the building.)

West County Detention Facility

  • 5555 Giant Highway, Richmond (Bring a shovel. Bags are located in a large gray plastic trash bin. The sand cradle is on the south side of the facility parking area.)

Marin County:

San Rafael

  • Fire Station #55 - 955 Point San Pedro Road 
  • Terra Linda Community Center - 670 Del Ganado Road 

Shamrock Materials (415) 455-1575

Martin Bros (415) 388-2025

Pini Hardware (415) 892-1577

Water Components (415) 451-1780

Goodman (415) 388-6233

San Mateo County: 

Grant Corporation Yard

  • 752 Chestnut Road, Redwood City (650) 363-4103

La Honda Corporation Yard

  • 59 Entrada Way, La Honda (650) 747-0341

Princeton Corporation Yard

  • 203 Cornell Avenue, Half Moon Bay (650) 728-7993

Pescadero High School

  • 350 Butano Cutoff Road, Pescadero 

Santa Clara County:

Palo Alto

  • 1925 Embarcadero Road, adjacent to Palo Alto Air Terminal

Alviso

  • Northeast corner of Hold and Catherine Streets
  • Behind George Mayne Elementary School, 5030 North 1st Street (entrance on Wilson Way behind the school).

San Jose

  • City Mabury (Service) Yard, 1404 Mabury Road
  • City Central Service Yard, 1661 Senter Road at Phelan Avenue
  • Santa Clara Valley Water District Winfield Warehouse, Winfield Boulevard between Blossom Hill Road and Coleman Avenue

Morgan Hill

  • El Toro Fire Station, 18300 Old Monterey Road

Napa County: 

Angwin Fire (Volunteer Department) Station #18

  • 275 College Avenue, Angwin (707) 965-6551

City of Calistoga

  • 414 Washington Street, Calistoga

Napa County Fire/Dry Creek Lakoya Volunteer Fire Department Station 16

  • 5900 Dry Creek Road, Napa (707) 994-1562

Napa County Fire/Gordon Valley Volunteer Fire Station #22

  • 1345 Wooden Valley Cross Road, Gordon Valley (707) 363-4959

Napa River Reclamation District Facility

  • 1501 Milton Road, Napa (707) 255-2996

St. Helena California Department of Forestry Station

  • 3535 North Street Helena Highway, St. Helena (707) 967-1467

Town of Yountville

  • Yountville Community Park

San Francisco:

Public Works operations yard - Marin Street and Kansas Street

Sonoma County

Cotati

  • Shamrock Building Materials - 8150 Gravenstein Highway (707) 765-8570

Forestville

  • Forestville Fire Department - 6554 Mirabel Road

Geyserville

  • Geyserville Fire District - 20975 Geyserville Avenue

Guerneville

  • Russian River Fire Protection - 14100 Armstrong Woods Road

Healdsburg

  • Garrett Hardware - 1340 Healdsburg Avenue (707) 433-5593

Monte Rio

  • Monte Rio Fire Department - 9870 Main Street

Petaluma

  • Friedman Brothers - 429 North McDowell Boulevard (707) 774-8400
  • Sequoia Landscape Materials - 1330 King Street (707) 584-7811

Sebastopol

  • Youth Annex/Teen Center - 425 Morris Street

Sonoma

  • Friedman Brothers - 1360 Broadway Avenue (707) 939-8811
  • Sonoma Materials - 21040 Broadway (707) 938-3243

Windsor

  • Home Depot - 16280 Hembree Lane (707) 836-0377

Solano County

Benicia

  • Corporation Yard - 2400 East Second Street (East E Street parking lot - across the street from Benicia Yacht Club)

Dixon

  • Bags located at 205 Ford Way. San is at old Ace Hardwar on North Jackson and West A Street.

Fairfield

  • Fairfield Public Works Corporation Yard - 420 Gregory Street

Vacaville

  • Irene Larson Park - 1800 Alamo Drive 

Vallejo

  • Vallejo Sanitation and Flood Control - 45 Solano Avenue

Suisun City

  • 701 Civic Center Boulevard (behind police department)

Rio Vista

  • 1 Main Street
  • Firehouse - 350 Main Street (sandbags only)

Unincorporated areas of Solano County: 

  • Cordelia Fire District - Corner of Rockville Road and Suisun Valley road 
  • Montezuma Fire District - Jericho Dredging - 1285 Collinsville Road
  • Suisun Fire District - 4965 Clayton Road

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App

    Don't Miss