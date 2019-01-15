Where to find sandbags ahead of Bay Area storm
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - With storms hitting hard across the Bay Area this week, there are flood warnings in effect.
To help prevent flooding to your house, here is a list of locations to pick up sandbags in your area.
Click on the link for more information about times and directions.
Alameda County Public Works Agency
- 951 Turner Court, Hayward
- 4825 Gleason Drive, Dublin
Castro Valley Fire Stations
- 20336 San Miguel Avenue, Casto Valley
- 19780 Cull Canyon Road, Castro Valley
Ambrose
- 3105 Willow Pass Road, Bay Point (Bring a shovel. Bags are located in a large green plastic trash bin on the west side of the parking lot next to the fence line approximately 3/4 of the way back to the playing fields.)
Byron Airpot
- 500 Eagle Court, Byron (Bring a shovel. Bags are located in front of the pump house near the flag pole.)
- 1455 Gasoline Alley (Free, self-filled sandbags - up to 25.)
County Public Works
- 2475 Waterbird Way, Martinez (Bring a shovel. Bags are located in a large gray plastic trash bin located at the parking stall north of the fueling station. Nearest cross street is Imhoff Drive.)
Howe Homestead
- 2950 Walnut Boulevard, Walnut Creek (Bring a shovel. Bags and sand located in the parking lot.)
Knightsen Farm Bureau Building/ County Agriculture
- 3020 Second Street, Knightsen (Bring a shovel. Bags and sand are located at the north end of the parking lot next to the building.)
West County Detention Facility
- 5555 Giant Highway, Richmond (Bring a shovel. Bags are located in a large gray plastic trash bin. The sand cradle is on the south side of the facility parking area.)
San Rafael
- Fire Station #55 - 955 Point San Pedro Road
- Terra Linda Community Center - 670 Del Ganado Road
Shamrock Materials (415) 455-1575
Martin Bros (415) 388-2025
Pini Hardware (415) 892-1577
Water Components (415) 451-1780
Goodman (415) 388-6233
Grant Corporation Yard
- 752 Chestnut Road, Redwood City (650) 363-4103
La Honda Corporation Yard
- 59 Entrada Way, La Honda (650) 747-0341
Princeton Corporation Yard
- 203 Cornell Avenue, Half Moon Bay (650) 728-7993
Pescadero High School
- 350 Butano Cutoff Road, Pescadero
Palo Alto
- 1925 Embarcadero Road, adjacent to Palo Alto Air Terminal
Alviso
- Northeast corner of Hold and Catherine Streets
- Behind George Mayne Elementary School, 5030 North 1st Street (entrance on Wilson Way behind the school).
San Jose
- City Mabury (Service) Yard, 1404 Mabury Road
- City Central Service Yard, 1661 Senter Road at Phelan Avenue
- Santa Clara Valley Water District Winfield Warehouse, Winfield Boulevard between Blossom Hill Road and Coleman Avenue
Morgan Hill
- El Toro Fire Station, 18300 Old Monterey Road
Angwin Fire (Volunteer Department) Station #18
- 275 College Avenue, Angwin (707) 965-6551
City of Calistoga
- 414 Washington Street, Calistoga
Napa County Fire/Dry Creek Lakoya Volunteer Fire Department Station 16
- 5900 Dry Creek Road, Napa (707) 994-1562
Napa County Fire/Gordon Valley Volunteer Fire Station #22
- 1345 Wooden Valley Cross Road, Gordon Valley (707) 363-4959
Napa River Reclamation District Facility
- 1501 Milton Road, Napa (707) 255-2996
St. Helena California Department of Forestry Station
- 3535 North Street Helena Highway, St. Helena (707) 967-1467
Town of Yountville
- Yountville Community Park
Public Works operations yard - Marin Street and Kansas Street
Cotati
- Shamrock Building Materials - 8150 Gravenstein Highway (707) 765-8570
Forestville
- Forestville Fire Department - 6554 Mirabel Road
Geyserville
- Geyserville Fire District - 20975 Geyserville Avenue
Guerneville
- Russian River Fire Protection - 14100 Armstrong Woods Road
Healdsburg
- Garrett Hardware - 1340 Healdsburg Avenue (707) 433-5593
Monte Rio
- Monte Rio Fire Department - 9870 Main Street
Petaluma
- Friedman Brothers - 429 North McDowell Boulevard (707) 774-8400
- Sequoia Landscape Materials - 1330 King Street (707) 584-7811
Sebastopol
- Youth Annex/Teen Center - 425 Morris Street
Sonoma
- Friedman Brothers - 1360 Broadway Avenue (707) 939-8811
- Sonoma Materials - 21040 Broadway (707) 938-3243
Windsor
- Home Depot - 16280 Hembree Lane (707) 836-0377
Benicia
- Corporation Yard - 2400 East Second Street (East E Street parking lot - across the street from Benicia Yacht Club)
Dixon
- Bags located at 205 Ford Way. San is at old Ace Hardwar on North Jackson and West A Street.
Fairfield
- Fairfield Public Works Corporation Yard - 420 Gregory Street
Vacaville
- Irene Larson Park - 1800 Alamo Drive
Vallejo
- Vallejo Sanitation and Flood Control - 45 Solano Avenue
Suisun City
- 701 Civic Center Boulevard (behind police department)
Rio Vista
- 1 Main Street
- Firehouse - 350 Main Street (sandbags only)
Unincorporated areas of Solano County:
- Cordelia Fire District - Corner of Rockville Road and Suisun Valley road
- Montezuma Fire District - Jericho Dredging - 1285 Collinsville Road
- Suisun Fire District - 4965 Clayton Road
- STORM WATCH: TRACK THE RAIN WITH KRON4'S INTERACTIVE RADAR
- ATMOSPHERIC RIVER TO DRENCH BAY AREA
- FLASH FLOOD WATCH ISSUED FOR BAY AREA, CENTRAL COAST
- JAYME CLOSS DESCRIBES PARENTS BEING KILLED, 88 DAYS IN CAPTIVITY
- FDA ISSUES SEVERAL RECALLS FOR DRY DOG FOOD
Bay Area News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Here's how to get a free dozen Krispy Kreme donuts this week
- Military says service members killed in Syria
- Pelosi asks Trump to delay State of Union speech
- Sears staves off liquidation, stores to remain open
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-