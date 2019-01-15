Where to find sandbags ahead of Bay Area storm Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - With storms hitting hard across the Bay Area this week, there are flood warnings in effect.

To help prevent flooding to your house, here is a list of locations to pick up sandbags in your area.

Click on the link for more information about times and directions.

Alameda County:

Alameda County Public Works Agency

951 Turner Court, Hayward

4825 Gleason Drive, Dublin

Castro Valley Fire Stations

20336 San Miguel Avenue, Casto Valley

19780 Cull Canyon Road, Castro Valley

Contra Costa County:

Ambrose

3105 Willow Pass Road, Bay Point (Bring a shovel. Bags are located in a large green plastic trash bin on the west side of the parking lot next to the fence line approximately 3/4 of the way back to the playing fields.)

Byron Airpot

500 Eagle Court, Byron (Bring a shovel. Bags are located in front of the pump house near the flag pole.)

Concord Public Works

1455 Gasoline Alley (Free, self-filled sandbags - up to 25.)

County Public Works

2475 Waterbird Way, Martinez (Bring a shovel. Bags are located in a large gray plastic trash bin located at the parking stall north of the fueling station. Nearest cross street is Imhoff Drive.)

Howe Homestead

2950 Walnut Boulevard, Walnut Creek (Bring a shovel. Bags and sand located in the parking lot.)

Knightsen Farm Bureau Building/ County Agriculture

3020 Second Street, Knightsen (Bring a shovel. Bags and sand are located at the north end of the parking lot next to the building.)

West County Detention Facility

5555 Giant Highway, Richmond (Bring a shovel. Bags are located in a large gray plastic trash bin. The sand cradle is on the south side of the facility parking area.)

Marin County:

San Rafael

Fire Station #55 - 955 Point San Pedro Road

Terra Linda Community Center - 670 Del Ganado Road

Shamrock Materials (415) 455-1575

Martin Bros (415) 388-2025

Pini Hardware (415) 892-1577

Water Components (415) 451-1780

Goodman (415) 388-6233

San Mateo County:

Grant Corporation Yard

752 Chestnut Road, Redwood City (650) 363-4103

La Honda Corporation Yard

59 Entrada Way, La Honda (650) 747-0341

Princeton Corporation Yard

203 Cornell Avenue, Half Moon Bay (650) 728-7993

Pescadero High School

350 Butano Cutoff Road, Pescadero

Santa Clara County:

Palo Alto

1925 Embarcadero Road, adjacent to Palo Alto Air Terminal

Alviso

Northeast corner of Hold and Catherine Streets

Behind George Mayne Elementary School, 5030 North 1st Street (entrance on Wilson Way behind the school).

San Jose

City Mabury (Service) Yard, 1404 Mabury Road

City Central Service Yard, 1661 Senter Road at Phelan Avenue

Santa Clara Valley Water District Winfield Warehouse, Winfield Boulevard between Blossom Hill Road and Coleman Avenue

Morgan Hill

El Toro Fire Station, 18300 Old Monterey Road

Napa County:

Angwin Fire (Volunteer Department) Station #18

275 College Avenue, Angwin (707) 965-6551

City of Calistoga

414 Washington Street, Calistoga

Napa County Fire/Dry Creek Lakoya Volunteer Fire Department Station 16

5900 Dry Creek Road, Napa (707) 994-1562

Napa County Fire/Gordon Valley Volunteer Fire Station #22

1345 Wooden Valley Cross Road, Gordon Valley (707) 363-4959

Napa River Reclamation District Facility

1501 Milton Road, Napa (707) 255-2996

St. Helena California Department of Forestry Station

3535 North Street Helena Highway, St. Helena (707) 967-1467

Town of Yountville

Yountville Community Park

San Francisco:

Public Works operations yard - Marin Street and Kansas Street

Sonoma County:

Cotati

Shamrock Building Materials - 8150 Gravenstein Highway (707) 765-8570

Forestville

Forestville Fire Department - 6554 Mirabel Road

Geyserville

Geyserville Fire District - 20975 Geyserville Avenue

Guerneville

Russian River Fire Protection - 14100 Armstrong Woods Road

Healdsburg

Garrett Hardware - 1340 Healdsburg Avenue (707) 433-5593

Monte Rio

Monte Rio Fire Department - 9870 Main Street

Petaluma

Friedman Brothers - 429 North McDowell Boulevard (707) 774-8400

Sequoia Landscape Materials - 1330 King Street (707) 584-7811

Sebastopol

Youth Annex/Teen Center - 425 Morris Street

Sonoma

Friedman Brothers - 1360 Broadway Avenue (707) 939-8811

Sonoma Materials - 21040 Broadway (707) 938-3243

Windsor

Home Depot - 16280 Hembree Lane (707) 836-0377

Solano County:

Benicia

Corporation Yard - 2400 East Second Street (East E Street parking lot - across the street from Benicia Yacht Club)

Dixon

Bags located at 205 Ford Way. San is at old Ace Hardwar on North Jackson and West A Street.

Fairfield

Fairfield Public Works Corporation Yard - 420 Gregory Street

Vacaville

Irene Larson Park - 1800 Alamo Drive

Vallejo

Vallejo Sanitation and Flood Control - 45 Solano Avenue

Suisun City

701 Civic Center Boulevard (behind police department)

Rio Vista

1 Main Street

Firehouse - 350 Main Street (sandbags only)

Unincorporated areas of Solano County:

Cordelia Fire District - Corner of Rockville Road and Suisun Valley road

Montezuma Fire District - Jericho Dredging - 1285 Collinsville Road

Suisun Fire District - 4965 Clayton Road

