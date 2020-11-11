Bay Area coronavirus testing locations

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Need to get a coronavirus test?
There are several testing centers around the Bay Area.
You can find a Bay Area COVID-19 testing site near you, as well as criteria for testing and more, by clicking on your county below:
Alameda
Contra Costa
Marin
Napa
San Francisco
San Mateo
Santa Clara
Solano
Sonoma
To learn more about testing requirements, who can be tested, and more, visit KRON4’s Coronavirus Resources page.
