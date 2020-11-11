Coronavirus: The Latest

Bay Area coronavirus testing locations

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Need to get a coronavirus test?

There are several testing centers around the Bay Area.

You can find a Bay Area COVID-19 testing site near you, as well as criteria for testing and more, by clicking on your county below:

Alameda

Contra Costa

Marin

Napa

San Francisco

San Mateo

Santa Clara

Solano

Sonoma

To learn more about testing requirements, who can be tested, and more, visit KRON4’s Coronavirus Resources page.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News