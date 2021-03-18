Where to get a drop-in COVID-19 vaccine in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Drop-in COVID-19 vaccines are available for eligible San Francisco residents.

The city said you must be 65 and older, but can have any kind of insurance.

Maxine Hall Health Center just opened for the vaccinations, in addition to drop-in vaccinations at the following locations:

Southeast Health Center (open daily 9 a.m.-3 p.m.)

Zuckerberg SF General (open daily 9 a.m.-3 p.m.)

Maxine will be open 9 a.m.-12 p.m., and 1 p.m.-3 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Their Wednesday hours are 9 a.m.-12 p.m.