Where to get a free flu shot in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Residents in Santa Clara County can get free flu shots this weekend.

Masks are required. The county provided the following information on where to get vaccinated:

Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, San José

Saturdays starting September 19, 2020, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. through mid-December

Car entrance for general parking: Gate D, 2542 Monterey Road, San José, CA 95111

Age 3 years and older. Children age 3-17 must be accompanied by a guardian.

Valley Health Center Sunnyvale

Saturday, September 19, 2020, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

660 South Fair Oaks Ave., Sunnyvale, CA 94086

Age 12 years and older. Children age 12-17 must be accompanied by a guardian.

Valley Health Center Moorpark, San José

Saturday, September 26, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

2400 Moorpark Ave., San José, CA 95128

Age 12 years and older. Children age 12-17 must be accompanied by a guardian.

Officials are encouraging everyone to get their flu shot, because they don’t want anyone getting severely sick from the flu and coming in to the doctor’s office.

Officials are reiterating that people won’t get COVID-19 from getting their flu vaccination.

