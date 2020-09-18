Where to get a free flu shot in Santa Clara County

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Residents in Santa Clara County can get free flu shots this weekend.

Masks are required. The county provided the following information on where to get vaccinated:

Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, San José
Saturdays starting September 19, 2020, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. through mid-December
Car entrance for general parking: Gate D, 2542 Monterey Road, San José, CA 95111
Age 3 years and older. Children age 3-17 must be accompanied by a guardian.

Valley Health Center Sunnyvale
Saturday, September 19, 2020, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
660 South Fair Oaks Ave., Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Age 12 years and older. Children age 12-17 must be accompanied by a guardian.

Valley Health Center Moorpark, San José
Saturday, September 26, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
2400 Moorpark Ave., San José, CA 95128
Age 12 years and older. Children age 12-17 must be accompanied by a guardian.

Officials are encouraging everyone to get their flu shot, because they don’t want anyone getting severely sick from the flu and coming in to the doctor’s office.

Officials are reiterating that people won’t get COVID-19 from getting their flu vaccination.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News