Where to get supplies for Sonoma County Glass Fire evacuees

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Sonoma County evacuees are getting support amid the Glass Fire devastation. All it takes is proof of residency.

The county has three support stations for evacuees returning home to debris and char. Families can pick up supplies that will include:

  • Home Depot bucket
  • A garbage bag
  • Four N95 masks
  • Four surgical masks
  • Four pairs of gloves
  • A small bottle of hand sanitizer
  • One personal size packet of towelettes
  • Hand wipes

Along with supplies, these locations will also offer safety information:

  • Maria Carrillo High School
    • Mon-Thurs, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
    • 6975 Montecito Blvd, Santa Rosa
  • Skyhawk Park
    • Thursdays, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
    • 5750 Mountain Hawk Drive, Santa Rosa
  • Sonoma Valley Regional Park
    • Thurs-Mon, noon-7 p.m.
    • 13630 Sonoma Highway, Glen Ellen

Visitors must stay in their vehicles for pick up and wear a facemask.

