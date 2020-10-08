Where to get supplies for Sonoma County Glass Fire evacuees

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Sonoma County evacuees are getting support amid the Glass Fire devastation. All it takes is proof of residency.

The county has three support stations for evacuees returning home to debris and char. Families can pick up supplies that will include:

Home Depot bucket

A garbage bag

Four N95 masks

Four surgical masks

Four pairs of gloves

A small bottle of hand sanitizer

One personal size packet of towelettes

Hand wipes

Along with supplies, these locations will also offer safety information:

Maria Carrillo High School Mon-Thurs, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. 6975 Montecito Blvd, Santa Rosa

Skyhawk Park Thursdays, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. 5750 Mountain Hawk Drive, Santa Rosa

Sonoma Valley Regional Park Thurs-Mon, noon-7 p.m. 13630 Sonoma Highway, Glen Ellen



Visitors must stay in their vehicles for pick up and wear a facemask.

