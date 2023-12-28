(KRON) — Looking to ring in the new year with some sparkles in the sky? Look no further than the annual Embarcadero firework show happening at midnight on Jan. 1, 2024.

But where is the best view?

The Embarcadero

Whether you gather around the Ferry Building for an up-close-and-personal view of the show or choose to walk along the water to watch, the Embarcadero is the closest you can get to this year’s fireworks. Make a reservation at one of the many restaurants with a Bay View to watch over cocktails or food.

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks gives you a view of the show from above as well as all of downtown San Francisco.

Treasure Island

See the fireworks from across the water at Treasure Island.

East Bay

Head to the Berkeley Marina, sit on a Bayside bench on the Marina Park Pathway or drive up Grizzly Peak for unobstructed views of the Bay Bridge and San Francisco.

Go to Crown Beach in Alameda and picnic with friends or family as you watch the fireworks from across the water.

North Bay

Or make a reservation at one of the North Bay’s many waterfront restaurants including The Trident, Barrel House Tavern or Scoma’s in Sausalito, or Sam’s Anchor Cafe or Servino Ristorante in Tiburon, among others.

Head to Golden Gate Vista Point in the Marin Headlands to watch as the fireworks light up the sky while surrounded by serene nature. You’ll also get a view of both bridges (Bay and Golden Gate) while watching the show.

KronOn

Or, if you’d prefer to watch from the comfort of your home, join KRON4’s Grant Lodes and Justine Waldman for a New Year’s Eve show while the fireworks stream online.