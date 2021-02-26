Where you can catch a movie in the Bay Area

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) – Cinemark theaters are reopening three Bay Area theaters today, another sign that a return to normalcy is starting to happen.

Century Northgate in San Rafael, Redwood Downtown 20 in Redwood City and Century at Tanforan in San Bruno are open for moviegoers in a standard showing or, if that’s too close for comfort, private screenings are also available for groups.

Moviegoers can catch the latest releases which include Tom and Jerry: The Movie, Wonder Woman 1984 and more. Check the theater website for full list of shows and times.

If you opt for the standard showing, seats will be buffered between parties and masks will be required.

Theaters will be cleaned between showings that are staggered to reduce capacity, and fresh air will be circulated at a higher rate.

Yoli Aceves reports live from San Rafael with more details.