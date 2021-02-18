Where to get a saliva COVID-19 test in the Bay Area

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – No more invasive swabs up your nose to see if you have COVID-19.

Santa Clara health officials started a new way of testing this week at two of their pop-up sites.

Emmanuel Baptist Church in San José and South County Annex in Gilroy now provide testing via a saliva specimen.

Saliva collection simplifies the process for sample collectors and provides a faster, easier and less invasive experience for people getting the test, according to Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, COVID-19 Testing and Vaccine Officer for the County of Santa Clara.

“This is another example of how we continue to find ways to improve our testing processes and make it more accessible for our community,” said Dr. Fenstersheib. “Our goal is to make testing as easy and as safe as possible for our residents. If you are an essential worker or are at risk for exposure, come get tested regularly.”

If you are planning on getting this test you will need to keep your mouth fresh of any food or drinks before the appointment. You cannot eat, drink, smoke or chew gum thirty minutes before saliva collection for accurate results.

Health officials recommend people get tested at least once a month.

The County test sites provide COVID-19 tests free of charge, regardless of immigration status, and no doctor’s note is needed.

For people without COVID-19 symptoms, the County currently offers indoor and drive-through sites. People with symptoms are directed to drive-through sites to reduce the chance of getting others sick.

Appointments can be made starting seven days in advance of the testing date until all slots are reserved at www.sccfreetest.org.

See the locations and operating hours of Santa Clara County testing sites below:

MOBILE TESTING BUS SITES — Testing by appointment, but drop-in may be available if space allows. Registration for a patient ID is needed for this mobile bus testing and can be done online at lhi.care/covidtesting or by phone at 1-888-634-1123.

San José

OptumServe Mobile Testing Bus at Costco Business Center, 2376 S. Evergreen Loop, San Jose, 95122

Wednesday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

OptumServe Mobile Testing Bus at Andrew Hill High School, 3200 Senter Road, San Jose, 95111

Sunday, Feb. 21, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Campbell

OptumServe Mobile Testing Bus at Rosemary Elementary, 401 W. Hamilton Ave., Campbell, 95008

Saturday, Feb. 20, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

APPOINTMENT-BASED TESTING SITES — Make an appointment by visiting www.sccfreetest.org​ and clicking on “Schedule an Appointment Today”

Text message results are available at appointment-based County of Santa Clara testing facilities and an influenza test is included.

San José

Santa Clara County Fairgrounds Parking Lot A (across from the blue arch) – Drive-through, bike, and walk-up appointments

Across the street from the Fairgrounds main entrance, 344 Tully Road, San José, CA 95111

Appointment hours: Monday, Feb. 15, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Tuesday through Thursday, Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 19, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 20-21, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Mountain View

Mountain View Center for Performing Arts, 500 Castro St., Mountain View, 94041

By appointment only for Tuesday, Feb. 16, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cupertino

Cupertino Senior Center, 21251 Stevens Creek Blvd., Cupertino, 95014

By appointment only for Wednesday, Feb. 17, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Campbell

Campbell Orchard City Banquet Hall, 1 W. Campbell Ave., Campbell, 95008

By appointment only for Thursday, Feb. 18, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Los Gatos

Los Gatos Adult Recreation Center, 208 E. Main St., Los Gatos, 95030

By appointment only for Friday, Feb. 19, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

