(KRON) — The whereabouts of a woman at the center of a 27-year-old cold case based around Redwood City remain unknown, according to the Belmont Police Department. The case of the disappearance of Ylva Hagner was back in the headlines earlier this week after law enforcement officials conducted searches at two locations on Farm Hill Road in Redwood City.

Hagner has been missing since Oct. 14, 1996. She was 42-years-old at the time of her disappearance, worked at a tech company, and is believed to have been a Palo Alto resident. On Wednesday, Belmont PD with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation searched Stulsaft Park in Redwood City and the yard of a nearby residence.

The residence, located at 3789 Farm Hill Road, was at one time owned by someone named Thomas Pressburger, who was reportedly in a relationship with Hagner when she disappeared.

The searches were related to Hagner’s case, according to Belmont PD, which was the lead agency in the investigation.

“Investigators are actively working on this case and have conducted numerous interviews and collected several items from various searches,” Belmont PD said. “The circumstances leading up to the disappearance of and whereabouts of Ylva Hagner are still unknown.”

Police say the investigation is still active and ongoing and that more updates will be provided as information becomes available.