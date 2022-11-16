(KRON) — When it comes to Thanksgiving, most families across the country serve the classics: turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, etc. But according to a new study from The Vacationer, a fair amount of people don’t like these foods.

More than 30% of people surveyed said they do not like cranberry sauce, making it the least-liked Thanksgiving food. Right behind that was turkey — the centerpiece of many Thanksgiving meals — which is disliked by 29.11% of people surveyed.

One interesting nugget uncovered by The Vacationer is that turkey is especially unpopular in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country. More than 47% of people polled in the Mid-Atlantic said they do not like the bird.

Meanwhile, the “West Central” region is chock-full of turkey gobblers. Just 11.32% of people in the region, which includes Iowa, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Kansas, said they dislike turkey.

Of the 13 foods included in the survey, apple pie was the most popular — only 12.86% people said they do not like it. As for non-dessert options, macaroni & cheese had the highest approval rating with 14.36%. Of the survey participants, 16.55% said they liked all of the foods listed.

For the study, The Vacationer listed 13 common Thanksgiving foods and asked 1,003 American adults to select each one they don’t like. The poll was conducted on Oct. 25, with subjects from a variety of age groups.